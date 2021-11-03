New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday officially launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination drive in India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the Centre has started the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

In a review meeting with districts on low vaccination coverage on Wednesday Prime Minister urged the healthcare workers to reach every house with passion 'har ghar tika, ghar ghar tika' - vaccine at every doorstep.

He also asked to go in the spirit of 'Har Ghar Dastak' knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination. "Now we are preparing to take the vaccination campaign to each household. With the mantra of 'Har Ghar Dastak', knock on every door, every household lacking the security net of a double dose of vaccine will be approached" he said.

Later lauding the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Health Minister added that effective measures have been taken to curb COVID-19 and people across the world have appreciated India's achievement of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken effective steps for the protection of every countrymen from Corona. The whole world appreciated India's historic achievement of 100 crore vaccinations. Modi government, determined to provide security to the people, today 'Har Ghar Dastak' Started the campaign, which we will take to every household," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

Under the Campaign healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.

As per PMO, 45 districts in India still lag in vaccination coverage as they are yet to administer even a single shot to more than half of the adult population when the national average is at least 78%.

These districts include six in Arunachal Pradesh; one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Delhi; eight each in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland; five in Maharashtra; and four in Meghalaya.

Posted By: Ashita Singh