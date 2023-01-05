'Humane View': AIMIM Chief Appreciates SC's Haldwani Order

ALL India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the Centre must regularise the settlement of people at Haldwani and appreciated the Supreme Court ruling that stayed the demolition of encroachments in the region.

"Supreme Court has taken a humane view on Haldwani and rightly observed that 50,000 people cannot be displaced in 7 days. It has emphasised the need for rehabilitation and recognised that many people bought land in 1947," he said.

Calling the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of the settlements absurd, the AIMIM chief said, "SC stayed absurd HC order that asked the government to displace people without due process and even deploy paramilitary force. But SC has asked to distinguish between regular and irregular homes. It said the government must make a workable arrangement and ensure rehabilitation while respecting railways."

Owaisi also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentioned that they think the minority community deserves "bulldozers".

"The only workable arrangement is regularisation. Both BJP and INC must accept their hypocrisy. They have routinely regularised "illegal" settlements in Delhi. Modi government has regularised settlements twice, but according to BJP, Muslims only deserve bulldozers," he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress, he questioned the grand old party for not resolving the issue during its tenure in the state and the centre.

"Why did Congress not resolve this issue when it was in power in Uttarakhand and in the Central government? Now BJP Union and state governments must regularise people's homes in Haldwani and give them relief," he said.

The AIMIM chief stresses that thousands of poor people have got relief in Telangana because of the regularisation of shelters.

"Every human has a right to shelter. In Telangana, on AIMIM representation, thousands of households got relief and will be allowed to regularise their homes at Rs250/sq.yd. The market value in these areas is at least Rs50,000. The only criteria is that these are poor people," he said.

He also asked BJP and Congress to "learn" from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

"Congress and BJP can learn from Telangana CMO. Instead of harassing people and ruining children's lives in peak winter, we need to take a compassionate view," he added.

Incidentally, in a major ruling on Thursday, Supreme Court stayed the Uttarakhand HC order of removing the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

"There cannot be uprooting of 50,000 people overnight," the SC bench said.

(With inputs from ANI)