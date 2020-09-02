The OPD admissions in All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi has been suspended for two weeks

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The OPD admissions in All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi has been suspended for two weeks. The decision has been taken to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients.

However, routine OPD services to enable patients seek medical advise and counselling, which were recently resumed will continue, AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr D K Sharma, said.

"In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," a circular issued by Sharma on Tuesday said.

The move to suspended OPD services comes after Delhi recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases each on Monday and Tuesday, which were the highest single-day figures in two months. COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped for most of August.

Delhi is sixth on the list of Indian states with most COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday morning, Delhi has recorded over 1.77 lakh cases and 4,462 fatalities from the virus.

