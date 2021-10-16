New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) accused one of her senior colleagues of raping her at a birthday party inside the campus, news agency PTI reported on Friday. Since then, the accused is at large and efforts are being made to nab him.

The heinous incident took place on the night of September 26 when the victim went to the accused's room for a birthday party celebration. However, the incident was reported to the Delhi police on October 11, 2021.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the police received a call from a doctor of Delhi's AIIMS hospital on October 11. The woman alleged that she had been sexually harassed and raped by a senior doctor. Following the complaint, the police went to the hospital and met the victim and found out that she has already got her MLC (medico-legal examination) done.

Further, the victim told the police that during the party she and her colleagues had alcohol and she decided to stay at the accused's room. The accused then allegedly forced himself upon her and raped her.

After the victim's complaint, Delhi police registered a case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hauz Khas police station. "During the investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. "Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large," Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The police said that the accused is a married man and used to live with his family in the AIIMS complex. When the incident took place his family was out of town, the police said adding that it will investigate all the people who attended the birthday party.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen