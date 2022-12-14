AIIMS Delhi Server Attack Originated From China; Data From 5 Servers Safely Retrieved

CHINESE hackers carried out the attack on the computer system of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, a senior government source, said on Wednesday. The data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now, it added.

"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," the source from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as cited by ANI said.

Earleir, on November 23, AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers. Two of the analysts assigned to monitor the security of the servers have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security.

AIIMS authorities in a statement issued stated that the e-Hospital data has been restored. "The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," they had said.

The authorities further informed that all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run in manual mode.

Earlier this month, a special cell of Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack on the computer system at AIIMS Delhi. According to official sources, a team of the Central Forensic Lab (CFSL) has been pressed into service to check the infected server of the AIIMS Delhi to identify the source of the malware attack.

Earleir, according to the reports, the hackers who have allegedly hacked the server have demanded a ransom of Rs 200 crores, that too in cryptocurrency.





(With ANI Inputs)