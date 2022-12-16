AIIMS Delhi Cyber Attack: 5 Servers Hacked, 1.3 TB Data Encrypted, Govt Tells RS

THE UNION Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that according to the analysis of cyber security watchdog CERT-In and other stakeholders, five servers of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) were affected by a recent cyber attack that led to the encryption of approximately 1.3 terabytes of data.

Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and IT, said in a written reply to the Upper House of Parliament that the information and computer systems at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were managed by the institute itself.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) evaluated the case after being informed about the cyber security incident at AIIMS.

The minister said that according to the preliminary analysis, servers were compromised in the information technology network of AIIMS by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation, which caused operational disruption because of the non-functionality of critical applications.

"CERT-In and other stakeholder entities have advised necessary remedial measures. Based on current analysis by concerned stakeholders, 5 servers of AIIMS were affected and approximately 1.3 terabytes of data was encrypted," Chandrasekhar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On November 23, AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers. Two of the analysts assigned to monitor the security of the servers have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cybersecurity.

However, the authorities later stated in a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored.

"The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," they had said.

The authorities further informed that all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratory, etc., continue to run in manual mode.