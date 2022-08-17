AIADMK Power Tussle: Setback For E Palaniswami As Madras HC Orders Status-Quo Over July 11 GC Meet

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), former Tamil Nadu Chief Mnister Edappady K Palaniswami suffered a setback on Wednesday after the Madras High Court ordered that his appointment as the party's interim General Secretary is not valid.

A bench headed by Justice G Jayachandran also ordered the status quo, which existed on June 23, in the matter relating to the conduct of the July 11 General Council meet of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu. It held that the co-ordinator and the joint co-ordinator alone shall convene the GC meeting and suggested nomination of an observer to conduct the meeting.

During its General Council meet, the party 'expelled' Palaniswami's rival O Panneerselvam and some of his associates. It had announced that the one and only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Palaniswami, also known as EPS.

The case later moved to the Supreme Court, which on July 29 asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon the pleas of the OPS faction against the general council meet. The top court had also asked the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the party's affairs.

"We deem it necessary that instead of keeping the matter here, we will send back the matter to the High Court for fresh consideration without being influenced by the orders passed by us. We request the High Court to dispose of the matter within a period of three weeks maximum. The status quo is to be maintained by the parties. We have not expressed any opinion on merits," the court had ordered.

In the aftermath of the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016, a dual leadership was put in place in the party and the government. Under the arrangement, Palaniswamy became the chief minister and Panneerselvam, a multiple times former CM, his deputy. Panneerselvam was made the coordinator of the AIADMK and Palaniswamy the joint coordinator.

Their relations, however, soured over time and the predominant EPS camp ousted OPS at its general council meeting in July.

(With inputs from PTI)