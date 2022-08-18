AIADMK Power Tussle Gets Murkier As EPS Challenges HC's Order; Rival OPS Calls For Party's 'Unification'

The ongoing tug of war to seize the control of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got murkier on Thursday after O Panneerselvam called for the unification of the party, a day after the Madras High Court ordered the status quo in the party, which existed on June 23.

"Party should unite to make sure we rule again. I call on all AIADMK functionaries including Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran to work together again. We should all forget the bitter past and move ahead in interest of the party," Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, his rival Edappadi K Palaniswamy, also known as EPS, was quick to hit back at OPS and said he has challenged the high court's verdict that termed July 11 General Council meet invalid.

"When we invited O Panneerselvam for the General Council meeting he didn't attend and came with rowdies to Party HQ. How can we unite with him? Members of his family and he need a position in the party. So he invited me to unite AIADMK," the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, as reported by ANI.

"During the last elections, everyone accepted me as the Chief Ministerial candidate of AIADMK but O Panneerselvam didn't accept that. Due to this, we lost that election by a difference of just 3 per cent votes," he said.

Since the demise of Jayalalithaa, the party has been following a dual leadership system. However, the relationship between EPS and OPS soured over time, which eventually led to the ouster of the latter in July this year.

OPS, however, latter moved to the Supreme Court, which asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon his plea. On Wednesday, the high court ordered a status quo and directed that EPS's appointment as the AIADMK's interim General Secretary is invalid. The verdict was passed by a single-judge bench of the high court that included Justice G Jayachandran.