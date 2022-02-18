New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. 11 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. Earlier on February 8, a Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

The court had on February 8 declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

Judge A R Patel also awarded compensation of Rs one lakh each to those killed in the blasts, and Rs 50,000 for each victim with serious injuries and Rs 25,000 each for those with minor ones. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh each on the 48 convicts.

A defence lawyer said they would appeal the verdict in a higher court. "We had sought lenient sentences for the convicts as they have already spent more than 13 years in prison," Khalid Shaikh, as quoted by Reuters, said, adding, "But the court awarded death to the majority of them. We will definitely go for appeal."

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of the 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver.

