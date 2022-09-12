Ahmedabad Police Refutes AAP's Claim Of Raid At Party Office; BJP Demands CCTV Footage

THE AHMEDABAD police on Monday refuted the Aap Aadmi Party's claims that its office in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad has been raided by the local police as soon as party convenor Arvind Kejriwal landed in the city for a two-day visit. Kejriwal will hold town hall meetings with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen, lawyers and sanitation workers.

Refuting AAP's claim, a police official, as quoted by news agency PTI, said that when contacted, the AAP office-bearers did not give any details about who conducted the raid and what exactly happened. Navrangpura police station inspector P K Patel denied the claims saying no such raid was conducted.

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है.

*इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

"After learning about Gadhvi's tweet about the raid, I personally visited the party office on Sunday night and sought details. But the party leaders present there, including one Yagnesh, did not give any details as to who came and what exactly happened as claimed by Gadhvi," Patel, as quoted by PTI, said.

AAP Gujarat leader Isudan Gadhvi, in a tweet late Sunday night claimed that the Ahmedabad police raided the party office in Navrangpura after the arrival of Arvind Kejriwal in the city. He further said that the officers left the office after searching for two hours as they found nothing.

"Local police raided the AAP office in Ahmedabad as soon as Arvind Kejriwal landed here. They left after searching the office for two hours as they found nothing." In another tweet, Gadhvi said that the raid was meant to be unofficial as the officers, who conducted the raid, didn't have any warrant.

"Three cops came. They had no warrant or any paper. Obviously raid was "unofficial". It will not be mentioned anywhere in the record. This is the style of BJP to harass people in Gujarat," he tweeted.

Tagging Gadhvi's tweet, Kejriwal in a Twitter post said, "The ruling BJP has lost its senses due to the unprecedented support AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. After Delhi, they have started raids in Gujarat too. But, just like Delhi, they have not found anything in Gujarat."

गुजरात की जनता से मिल रहे अपार समर्थन से भाजपा बुरी तरह बौखला गयी है। “आप” के पक्ष में गुजरात में आँधी चल रही है



दिल्ली के बाद अब गुजरात में भी रेड करनी शुरू कर दी। दिल्ली में कुछ नहीं मिला, गुजरात में भी कुछ नहीं मिला



हम कट्टर ईमानदार और देशभक्त लोग हैं https://t.co/GBu1ddoSIY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the AAP and demanded to share CCTV footage of the police search. Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said, "I know, CCTV cameras are installed in AAP office, if the police had carried out a search, it should share the CCTV footage in support of their claims."