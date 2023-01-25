Ahmedabad Police Receives Bomb Threat On Eve Of 74th Republic Day, 4 Detained

ON THE EVE of the 74th Republic Day, four people have been detained after Ahmedabad Police received a bomb blast threat. According to Ahmedabad police, the threat letter mentions bomb blasts at Ahmedabad Railway Station and Geeta Mandir Bus Station.

Ahmedabad crime branch swung into action. Over 8 different teams were made for the search operation and to identify the person who sent the threat letter.

According to police sources, the threat letter was sent to the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office, it also mentioned some numbers as well.

Apart from Ahmedabad railway station and Geeta Mandir bus station, two other places were mentioned in the letter by the person who sent the threat letter, informed Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch.

Out of four, two were held in Ahmedabad and the other two were detained from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

Meanwhile, on the same day, four people, including two women, were injured in a bomb blast at Gandhi circle in Manipur's Ukhrul district. As per officials the blast also damaged a few cars parked in the area. All four injured were shifted to the Leishiphung hospital, where the doctors said that they are out of danger.

Police, which suspects that an improvised explosive device could have been planted in the area earlier, cordoned off the area and are probing the incident. The security forces launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

Several insurgent outfits in the northeast including the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), have called to boycott Republic Day celebrations in the region and called for an 18-hour bandh and asked people to remain indoors and mark the day as a protest instead of celebrating it.