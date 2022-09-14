Ahmedabad Lift Crash: 7 Workers Killed As Under-Construction Building Elevator Collapses; PM Expresses Grief

AS MANY as seven labourers lost their lives and one seriously injured after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the kin of people who were killed in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "The mishap at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their family members in this mishap. I hope the injured recover soon. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Kiritkumar J Parmar assured that strict action will be taken against the builder for concealing the matter.

"We will assess if they broke the rules and regulations of the Municipal Corporation, we will check if someone passed wrong building plans and will take action accordingly," said Parmar as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer. On their premises, seven men expired after a roof fell at 7.30 in the morning but the builder hid it and informed the police after 11 am," he added.

The lift crashed from the seventh floor, leading to the death of seven labourers who were inside the lift at the time of the accident.

"At the time of the accident, seven labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber," said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site, as quoted by the news agency IANS.

He further added that all the labourers belonged to the Panchmahal district.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Barot, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman informed the media that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company.

Meanwhile, The police are carrying out the investigation parallely.

(With inputs from agencies)