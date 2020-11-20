Ahmedabad Curfew News: The local administration has decided to impose a 57-hour long curfew in the city to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: In an unprecedented step, the local administration in Ahmedabad has decided to impose a 'complete curfew' in the city from Friday to Monday morning to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus.

The local administration has informed that the curfew will begin from 9:00 pm on Friday and continue till 6:00 am on Monday. The decision to impose the 57-hour long curfew was taken after a late-night review meeting of the COVID-19 crisis in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

With people across the city preparing for the marathon 57-hour long curfew, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta has informed that only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open in Ahmedabad from Friday night to Monday morning.

"Corona situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that "complete curfew" shall be imposed from Friday night 9:00 pm till Monday morning 6:00 am in the city of Ahmedabad. During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open," he said in a tweet.

The local administration's decision to impose a 'complete curfew' till Monday morning has lead to panic among people in Ahmedabad with scores of people coming out on streets to purchase essential items.

Amid the ongoing chaos in the city, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that his government has no proposal to impose a fresh lockdown in the state. However, his government has decided not to reopen the schools in Ahmedabad from November 23 in wake of the surging coronavirus cases in the city.

"The weekend curfew announced is limited to Ahmedabad city as a precautionary measure. There are no talks about a fresh lockdown," said CM Rupani on Friday, as reported by India Today.

"Police personnel have been ordered to strictly implement rules pertaining to wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma