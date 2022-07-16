'Ahmed Patel Plotted Toppling Gujarat Govt After 2002 Riots', Says SIT; Cong Refutes 'Wild Allegations'

The Congress on Saturday refuted the allegations levelled against late party leader Ahmed Patel by the Gujarat Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), who, in an affidavit submitted in the Sessions Court, said that Ahmed Patel conspired to topple the then Gujarat government after the 2002 riots.

Refuting the allegations, Congress attacked the prime minister and said that "this is a part of PM's systematic strategy to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage in Gujarat when hew was the CM". "The prime minister's political vendetta machine clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries", the statement by the Congress reads.

"Giving judgement through press, in an ongoing judicial process, through puppet investigative agencies who trumpet wild allegations as supposed findings, has been the hallmark of Modi-Shah duo's tactics for years", the statement added.

The stern reaction from the grand old party came after the SIT, while opposing the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, claimed that she was a part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to dismiss the BJP government in the state after the 2002 riots.

As per the affidavit filed by the SIT in the Sessions Court, Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the riots in 2002 on the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who conspired to topple the then Gujarat government by implicating innocent persons in the case. Additional sessions judge D D Thakkar took the SIT's reply on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

"The political objective of the applicant (Setalvad) while enacting this larger conspiracy was dismissal or destabilisation of the elected government....She obtained illegal financial and other benefits and rewards from rival political party in lieu of her attempts to wrongly implicate innocent persons in Gujarat," said the SIT's affidavit.

Citing statements of a witness, the SIT said "the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. At Patel's behest, Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after post-Godhra riots in 2002".

Setalvad used to meet the leaders of a "prominent national party in power at that time in Delhi to implicate names of senior leaders of the BJP government in riot cases," the SIT further claimed. It cited another witness to claim that Setalvad in 2006 had asked a Congress leader why the party was giving "chance to only Shabana and Javed" and not making her a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Teesta Setalvad was last month arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases. Apart from Setalvad, former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt were also arrested in connection with the case. The arrests came a day after Supreme Court's clean chit to the then state CM Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 riots case.

She, along with Sreekumar and Bhatt, was booked under IPC sections 468 (forgery) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) among other offences.

(With Agency Inputs)