New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ram Janmaboomi in Ayodhya to take stock of the 'bhoomi pujan' preparations. District administration officials and members of Ram Temple trust accompanied Adityanath as he took stock of the preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

He is likely to hold a review meeting with officials for the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple and PM Modi's visit next month. During the visit, the UP CM is also likely to go to Hanumagarhi Temple and offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of other political stalwarts are expected to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. According to reports, PM Modi may lay down one of the five silvers bricks inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161-foot tall, 20 feet more than the original design prepared in 1988 to cater the footfall of enthusiastic devotees, which has increased in the last three decades.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura, an architect of the temple was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the PIL filed by an RTI activist seeking directions to defer the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held on August 5 for the foundation stone laying of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The petition claimed that the organisers have invited over 300 people in the ceremony which will violate the COVID norms, such as social distancing, issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma