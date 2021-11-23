Ahead of Putin's visit, Defence Ministry clears Rs 5000 crore AK-203 assault rifle deal

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Ministry on Tuesday cleared Re 5000 Crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 Lakh units of AK-203 assault rifle in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The clearance to this deal has been deemed important in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's likely visit to India next month.

The clearance to the deal was given by Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday, news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying. The Rs 5000 Crore deal to manufactre assault rifles in India may finally be inked between India and Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit next month.

The rifles will gradually replace the Army’s in-service INSAS and AK-47 rifles.

AK-203, the Russian assault rifle, to be manufactured from UP's Amethi

The Russian-designed AK-203 assault rifle will be manufactured in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi at an Indo-Russia Rifles Limited (IRRPL) facility. The deal was agreed upon between India and Russia few years ago, however, the transfer of technology to manufacture the assault rifles is a matter to be agreed upon by both Russia and India.

First 70,000 AK-203 rifles to have Russian components

Of the 7.5 Lakh AK-203 rifles to be acquired by Indian Army, first 70,000 will have Russia-made components. This, because the transfer of technology is reported to be a gradual process and will take time for the assault rifle to have indigenously components.

The AK-203 assault rifles will be delivered to Indian Army, 32 months after the production begins.

The Amethi-based factory is a joint venture between three companies. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) owns the controlling stakes of 50.5% while Kalashnikov owns 42% stake followed by 7.5% stake owned by Rosonboronexport. An Indian CEO from the Indian Army, currently, Major General Sanjeev Sengar serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

