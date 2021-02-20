Noting that the maximum fare charged will now be Rs 50, the state government said that the new rates will come into effect from February 22, 2021.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday slashed the prices for the Chennai Metro Rail for the commuters.

"Accepting the demands of the people that the Metro Rail fares should be decreased in order to further enhance the patronage of CMRL service, the government has announced a cut in the fares for the benefit of the public," Palaniswami said in the statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Noting that the maximum fare charged will now be Rs 50, the state government said that the new rates will come into effect from February 22, 2021 (Monday), adding that a discount of 20 per cent of the fare will be provided to those opting to book tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards.

As per the new rates, the state government said that commuters will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of up to 2 kilometres. However, those travelling a distance from two to five km will be charged Rs 20.

It also said that Rs 30 will be the fare for those travellers who will travel a distance of 5 to 12 km, adding that commuters will have to pay Rs 40 for a distance between 12 and 21 km and beyond 21 km (up to 32 km).

The state government order also said that commuters who avail unlimited day passes at Rs 100 for the 45 km stretch of phase-1 of CMRL could now enjoy unlimited day passes at the same sum for an additional 9 km to travel up to Wimco Nagar from Vannarpet.

Similarly, those utilising the monthly passes could travel till the newly extended line to Wimco Nagar at the current fare of Rs 2,500, the order said while adding that a 50 per cent discount will be given on the daily tickets (not for daily passes) for travellers on Sundays and public holidays.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma