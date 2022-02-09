New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of assembly polls in 5 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave an interview to ANI and spoke about several topics related to elections, Punjab security breach, and more. PM Modi in the interview talked about governments efforts in the election-bound states and exuded confidence about winning assembly elections in all five poll-bound states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur- saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victoriously and form governments with an absolute majority.

He, in his firey interview, attacked opposition and slammed them for dynasty politics and corruption. He termed 'parivarvad' as fake socialism while attacking on parties. On speaking about the farm laws he said the three farm laws over which farmers agitated on the borders of Delhi were brought for the benefit of farmers. However, on the security lapse issue, PM didn't say much by indicating that any statement on the topic might impact the investigation.

Here are Top Quotes from PM Modi's pre-poll interview:

I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them. When we are in power, then with great energy and on a large scale we work with the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas':PM Modi

Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections: PM Modi

I put my efforts to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for the development of the nation. We believe in Unity in Diversity. But unfortunately, some leaders are now using the concept of diversity against each other for vested interests. We want unity among diversity: PM Modi

The state government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge Supreme Court wanted for probe. The state government is working transparently: PM Modi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is 'parivarvad'. Do you see Lohia's family anywhere, he was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes, he was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?: PM Modi

When dynastic politics takes place, family is supreme, save the family whether the party is saved or not, whether the country is saved or not, when this happens, what is the first casualty? Howsoever the son, he will be the party chief, the biggest casualty then is talent: PM Modi on 'parivarvad'

I have come to win the hearts of farmers, and did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest: PM Narendra Modi

I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi

When people discuss security in Uttar Pradesh, they think of their troubles during the previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in government. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out: PM Modi

We believe in unity in diversity but some leaders followed 'divide&rule' policy...We identified over 100 aspirational districts in the country. Today, some of these districts have crossed the national average on many parameters. This is a way to address regional aspirations: PM on Opposition

I have maintained silence on the (Punjab security lapse) issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right: PM Modi on Punjab Security lapse

