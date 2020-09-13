The Monsoon session will start from Monday and COVID tests have been made mandatory for those attending it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, as many as five Lok Sabha MPs have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, said media reports.

According to reports by India Today and Zee news, the five Lok Sabha MPs have been isolated and further tests still underway. The identities of the MPs who have tested positive for COVID-19 has not been confirmed yet.

However, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who represents the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, has confirmed that he has tested coronavirus positive.

"Have tested COVID-19 positive today. I am doing well and taking doctor's advice. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," Sukanta Majumdar said in a tweet on Sunday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Majumdar was in Delhi where he went through a test for COVID-19 and was found to be positive for the dreadful infection.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from Monday and COVID tests have been made mandatory for those attending it. The members of the Parliament have been asked to get themselves tested 72 hours before the commencement of the Monsoon Session at any hospital or laboratory authorised by the government or at Parliament House Complex.

The novel coronavirus, on the other hand, has been rising at an alarming rate in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the dreadful infection has affected more than 47 lakh and claimed over 78,500 lives in India so far. The Centre, however, has said that the situation is under control in India, noting that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is 77.87 per cent.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma