Ahead Of Nitish Kumar's Aurangabad Visit, Maoists Threaten To Kill BJP MP And JDU MLA

A maoist group in Bihar's Aurangabad district has threatened to kill BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh and JD(U) MLA Ranvijay Kumar. The threat comes as Bihar Chief Miniser Nitish Kumar is set to enter Aurangabad district with his 'Samadhan Yatra'.

Ahead of the Yatra, several posters came up across the district warning Sushil Kumar Singh that if he does not construct a canal in his constituency, he will be killed.

Ranvijay Kumar, who is the JD(U) MLA from Goh constituency, was threatened with the same fate as former Aurangabad MLA Sushil Pandey, who was killed in a land mine blast in 2013.

"Maoists who are lodged in jail or outside are keeping eyes on them. They (Sushil Kumar Singh and Ranvijay Kumar) have to transform their ideology from feudalism to Marxism," the poster read.

Following the threat, the district administration was on alert ahead of the Chief Minister's visit to Aurangabad and Rohtas scheduled for February 11.

Dismissing the threat, Ranvijay Kumar said: "I have been in politics for the last 42 years and fighting against naxal groups. Their existence is no longer relevant now. Naxal groups are ineffective due to the CRPF Cobra battalion, district police and STF. I am not afraid of any such threat."

Nitish Kumar, who ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance in August last year, has started his 'Samadhan Yatra' across the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and state assembly polls, expected to be held in 2025. Nitish joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav under 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) after dithing former ally BJP and became the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time.