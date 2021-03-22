Questioning the 'timing' of Singh's letter, Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that a "conspiracy" is being framed to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the key meet of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over Param Bir Singh's extortion claims against Anil Deshmukh, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came in support of the Maharashtra Home Minister and dismissed reports of his resignation.

Questioning the 'timing' of Singh's letter, Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that a "conspiracy" is being framed to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"Param Bir Singh's letter raises questions, it was written after transfer. There'll be a probe (against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh). Resignation has been asked on basis of letter, no question it'll happen. Party will take a call only after probe," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In letter, he (Param Bir Singh) mentioned that he met Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh), but HM was on Vidarbha tour from February 1-5 . He tested covid positive on February 15 and not until February 28 did he meet anyone. All these questions raise doubts on letter," he added.

The Shiv Sena also alleged a conspiracy behind Singh's letter and said that corruption charges against Deshmukh have become a "matter of prestige" for the state government.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to overturn the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Sena said that it will not fall because of "one official".

"If NCP chief has decided that the allegations should be probed, then what is wrong? Anyone can level any allegation. If people take ministers' resignation just like that then it will be difficult to run the government," ANI quoted senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut as saying.

"Anil Deshmukh said that the contents of 'letter bomb' should be probed, CM should probe it. NCP chief said that it should be investigated. If the government is ready to accept the challenge of probing this, then why is the issue of resignation being raised repeatedly?," he added.

Singh's letter rocks Parliament

Singh's alleged claims against Deshmukh also affected the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The BJP demanded action against the state Home Minister and said that President's rule should be imposed in Maharashtra.

However, the Shiv Sena has warned that the BJP will never be able to impose President's rule in Maharashtra by using central agencies.

Sharad Pawar says 'no question of resignation'

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is considered as a bridge between the Shiv Sena and Congress, on Monday said that there is no question of Deshmukh's resignation and termed charges against him as "serious" allegeations.

"It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power," he said.

"If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister...From 6-16 February, Mr Deshmuklh was admitted in the hospital because of Corona," he added.

On Sunday, senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and state unit president Jayant Patil met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi when it was decided that Deshmukh will not step down.

After that meeting, Patil said there was no need to divert attention from the main incident of bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's residence and the killing of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma