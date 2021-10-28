New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the nationwide COVID-19 restrictions to November 30 to prevent any further spread of the pandemic during the ongoing festive season in the country.

India reported 16,156 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 1,60,989.

However, in an encouraging sign, India recorded its highest COVID-19 recovery rate on Thursday since March 2020 at 98.20 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the Health Ministry, the recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,36,14,434.

At 0.47 per cent, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

At 1.19 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is less than 2 per cent for the last 34 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.25 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for the last 24 days.

The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till October 27 is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 104.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Centre is also planning to start a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' in poor-performing districts. The campaign is aimed at achieving full vaccination by the end of November, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya, while addressing the inaugural session of the CII Asia Health 2021 summit on Thursday, said that the Centre is committed to enhancing the healthcare sector in the country.

"Healthy society leads to a wealthy nation. Government is committed to access, affordability, accountability, adoption and awareness for a better future of healthcare sector in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta