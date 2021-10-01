New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the festive season in the country amid the fears of the possible third wave of the COVID-19, several states have issued strict guidelines for the celebrations in public places. The Centre has also advised citizens to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during the festivals to ensure that the virus doesn't spread.

"As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distance and use face masks. Celebrate festivals maintaining Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. It will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity, but at low-key at least this year,” the government has said.

Here is a list of states that have eased the restrictions:

Maharashtra: The civic body in Maharashtra has not given permission for Garba events to take place during the Navratri festival. The civic body has also said that the height of Goddess Durga idols should be built in a way that it should reach four feet for community mandals and two feet for the household.

Apart from that, the authorities have asked Mandals to arrange online darshan of the idols in order to avoid crowding in places. The authorities have said that only 5 people are allowed to take part in the immersion of household idols whereas 10 people can take part in those installed by community groups. Not only that people who are taking part in the immersion should have received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Gujarat: In Gujarat, the government has given a little bit of relaxation as the night curfew has eased by one hour in eight cities. Authorities have also has allowed people to organise Garba events in societies and streets during the nine-day long festival. Apart from that, only 400 people are allowed to gather during an event and they should be fully vaccinated.

Delhi: The Delhi government gave a nod for Ramleela, Dussehra, and Durga Puja celebrations in those areas where the positivity rate is 5 per cent or below provided the permission given from the district magistrates. Apart from that, the Delhi government has banned the public celebration of Chhat Puja including on grounds, temples, and river banks. The government has allowed a maximum of 50 per cent of seating capacity in a hall with a ceiling of 200 people inside a closed space.

Uttar Pradesh: For people to celebrate festivals like Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines. According to the guidelines, the size of the idols should be small and they should be placed in traditional yet empty spaces. The guidelines further said, that there should not be more people than the capacity of the space.

West Bengal: Amid the Durga puja celebrations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has relaxed the night curfew in the state between 11 pm and 5 am. However, the existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state have been extended till October 30 in order to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen