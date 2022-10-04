Ahead Of Festival Season, India's Unemployment Rate Falls To A 4-Year Low

A PRIVATE research organisation claims that in September, India's jobless rate reached its lowest level in more than four years, aided by a significant increase in the number of new jobs.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. shows that the unemployment rate sharply decreased to 6.43%. In comparison to an all-time high of 8.3% in August, the number is the lowest since August 2018.

The latest data comes during the festive season, which naturally boosts economic activity and aids growth in employment. Employment opportunities are probably also bolstered by the robust demand in the services industry and the consistent monsoon rains.

The unemployment rate in rural areas fell to 5.8% from 7.7% in August, while it was 7.7% in urban areas, down from 9.6% the previous month.

The reduction coincides with the addition of about 10 million jobs during the month, bucking the pattern in August when individuals who entered the labour market were unable to find employment.

However, risk looms amid fears of a global recession that could impact demand. India's economy has been growing at one of the fastest rates in the world, but not quickly enough to support job growth. As a result, the country's youth have also expressed displeasure amid the job crisis.