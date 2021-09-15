A ban has been imposed on the storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital this year also in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital this year also in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years.

"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal also noted that the ban imposed last year was late due to which many traders incurred huge losses. He also said that the lateness in the ban last year also resulted in the stocking of firecrackers and the sale of them which eventually resulted in high pollution levels in the national capital during Diwali.

"Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.

The air quality index remained in the "satisfactory" category at 70 at 7.05 pm, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss measures to be taken to reduce pollution in the national capital. The secretary to the Delhi environment minister wrote a letter to the Union minister's private secretary in this regard.

Kejriwal had on Monday said he would call on the Union environment minister with the audit report of Pusa bio-decompser, a microbial solution that can turn stubble into manure in 15-20 days, and ask him to direct states surrounding Delhi to distribute it for free among farmers. He had said the audit by a central agency has found the use of Pusa bio-decomposer highly effective.

