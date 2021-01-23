PM Modi reached Assam today morning to celebrate Prakaram Diwas, which has been dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the drive to allot land certificates in Assam and distributed land allotment certificates to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous Assamese families during his visit to the Sivasagar in the state.

PM Modi reached Assam today morning to celebrate Prakaram Diwas, which has been dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan