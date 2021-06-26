During the meet Adityanath presented plans for Ayodhya's development, including modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulls up its socks for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a crucial meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the future vision of Ayodhya's development.

This was the second meeting between PM Modi and Adityanath in this month. Earlier, Adityanath had met the Prime Minister amid buzz over a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's assembly polls.

During the meet, which was held virtually, Adityanath presented plans for Ayodhya's development, including modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

Meanwhile, PM Modi described Ayodhya as a city "etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian" and said that it should manifest the finest traditions and best developmental transformations.

"At the same time, momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress but begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," government sources quoted by news agency ANI said.

"The PM said that the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, development works of Ayodhya should be guided by the spirit of healthy public participation. He called for skills of talented youth to be leveraged in this development," the sources added.

Earlier in February, Adityanath had announced his government's mega-project to build an international airport in Ayodhya. He had that Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government for it.

"Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development," he had said while talking about tourism in the temple town.

