New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Defence Ministry for prosecution sanction against Former Comptroller Auditor General Shashi Kant Sharma, former Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar and three other public servants in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

CBI sources told NDTV that the agency’s investigation has revealed the involvement of said officials in the AgustaWestland scam case. The source said that the above-named people, along with Christian Michel, will be named in the supplementary chargesheet once the sanction is accorded.

“Further investigation... revealed the involvement of said officials. We have sought sanction from the Ministry of Defence to prosecute... Once sanction is accorded, the above-named public servants, along with Christian Michel, will be named in the supplementary chargesheet," the source said.

Shashi Kant Sharma was Joint Secretary (Air) in the Defence Ministry between 2003 and 2007. He had initiated the purchase of the helicopters in that role and later approved the purchase in 2010 as Director General (Defence Acquisition). His name had not previously come up in connection with the case.

The scam involves a Rs 3,600 crore contract for the purchase of twelve luxury helicopters to be used by top Indian leaders like the President, the Prime Minister and other VIPs. Christian Michel James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22, 2018. On January 5 last year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

