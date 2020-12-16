G.V. Anshuman Rao | Agriculture in India faces growing challenges and also presents myriad opportunities but successive governments have been hesitant to bring reforms fearing political repercussions. Crucial decisions needed to energise the sector have been postponed in the fear of losing votes and there has also been a lack of vision. The Narendra Modi government has brought about the most transformative reforms in agriculture since the Green Revolution to tackle inherent structural problems and give farmers a new deal.

The changes have immense significance to make agriculture sustainable and profitable and making it a big foreign exchange earner. They promise to give more choice to farmers to increase his income, develop agriculture infrastructure, usher competition, cut down post-harvest losses and give a boost to the food processing sector.

The vision, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to increase the role of “anna data (food giver)” and provide opportunities to take him towards entrepreneurship. The government is keen to boost local enterprise and local economy and create success stories.



It is clear that the avowed goal of doubling farmers’ income cannot be achieved by mere statements, platitudes and adhocism. There is a need for simple and clear policies and honesty of purpose. Farmers need to be given choices beyond the mandis. Efficiencies of market and demand and supply have to come into play. Monopolies need to be broken, vested interests shunned, storage costs brought down and the environment created to bring a wave of fresh investments.

The three agriculture laws, which were enacted after passage of three bills in the monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at getting rid of ingrained inefficiencies, boost public and private investment in agriculture and to give the farmer the choice to sell his produce.

These legislations aimed to boost incomes and crop yields in the future and the government has been fulfilling all its responsibilities towards the agriculture sector to bring change with continuity. It has hiked the minimum support price for Kharif crops and made it clear that MSP will continue in the future.

Simultaneously, it has acted proactively to ease difficulties of the poor including farm labourers with free ration to cope up with the difficulties created by the coronavirus. The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was launched by the Prime Minister to help the poor deal with COVID-19 challenges, has been extended till November. The scheme has drawn worldwide attention for its sheer scale and its structure.

But while India is food surplus now and the government has the wherewithal to launch such welfare schemes, efforts were made to feed the poor when India was not self-sufficient in foodgrains and these were imported to meet the food requirements. The country had far fewer resources then but conscientious and socially conscious souls still found solutions.

Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi, the 68th Sankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Pitha, was deeply concerned about the need to feed the poor. As far back as 1966, the spiritual leader started “Pidi Arisi Thittam”, a scheme where every household sets apart a handful of rice every day.

It was collected by a central agency once a week, cooked in some temples and offered as neivedya to the deity and then distributed to the poor and needy. The mission of Mahaperiyava is being carried on by his disciples.

It is also a unique coincidence that former Food and Agriculture Minister C Subramaniam, who played a crucial role in the ushering Green Revolution, was a devotee of Mahaperiyava. Subramaniam is best known as the architect of India's modern agricultural development policy, after the success of his programme ‘Green Revolution’ himself said that all his performance was due to the guidance and inspiration of Kanchi sheer Swami Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi.

Especially Pudina Athithi scheme of Peiyava was one of the first welfare schemes for the poor and hungry. In-fact after quitting politics Subramaniam on the advice of Periyava started to work to propagate morality and probity in public life.

Increased output of cereals in the late sixties and attainment of self-sufficiency in foodgrains was achieved through the introduction of high-yielding varieties of seeds and more intensive application of fertilizers. Subramaniam was also an institution builder and worked for the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage under the inspiration of Mahaperiyava.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now providing the political guidance to implement the far-reaching agricultural reforms which are being opposed by several opposition parties. Congress is opposing the reforms even though it wanted to bring about the same changes. Its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections said, “Congress will repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act and make a trade in agricultural produce — including exports and inter-state trade — free from all restrictions”.

In the manifesto, the party had also promised to “establish farmers’ markets with adequate infrastructure and support in large villages and small towns to enable the farmer to bring his/her produce and freely market the same”.

The three new laws - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act seek to promote enterprise, break monopolies, allow contract farming, and remove stock limits on a large number of commodities with some conditions.

India has to build on its strength and competencies and not waste opportunities if it wants to grow fast like China and bring out vast sections of the population who are still stuck in poverty. The new laws reflect the reality that India is now a food surplus nation. There is an urgent need to take advantage of the enormous market-linked opportunities when global supply chains are being restructured in the wake of China losing trust with its partners.

India cannot achieve economic transformation without agriculture getting a boost and becoming a vibrant and efficient sector. That agriculture is always a politically sensitive issue can be gauged from the fact that the share of agriculture workers in the total workforce is still very large at above 50 per cent. It came down from 69.9 per cent in 1951 to only 54.6 per cent in 2011.

However, the share of agriculture in GDP output has sharply declined from 51.9 per cent to 14 per cent throwing up a clear need to bring people out of the sector to other forms of employment and make the sector more productive and dynamic through diversification and market linkages.



It needs to be noted that China, which has a Communist government, embarked on agriculture reforms as early as 1978. Since then, China has carried out step by step the policy of reform and opening up, bringing along a quickened pace in agricultural reform and development.

India currently processes less than 10 per cent of its agriculture output (only around 2 per cent of fruits and vegetables, 6 per cent of poultry, 21 per cent of meat, 23 per cent of marine products and 35 per cent of milk) and most of the processing is primary processing – done through rice, sugar, edible oil and flour mills, according to a CII report.

The official estimate of food wastages in the country is as high as Rs 92,000 crore annually and there is a need for moving up the value chain by establishing efficient backward linkages.

The sector also provides huge employment generation potential in a market that is constantly expanding. India is the second-largest producer of food grains and fruits and vegetables and is the largest producer of milk. It has the largest livestock population in the world and is the second-largest fish producer. Clearly there is the enormous potential for export.

The committee on doubling farmers' income had estimated that an additional investment of Rs 6,39,900 crore is required by both public and private sectors to enable doubling of farmers' real income by 2022-23.

The three agriculture laws brought by the government seek to create the architecture for such investment and make agriculture a success story like the milk sector where government agencies compete with the private sector, farmers get good price and consumer also gains in the process.

Experts have pointed out that that economic cost of procured rice by Food Corporation of India is high and if the system is not made efficient, a financial crisis would strike the food management system. India’s buffer stock of foodgrains has also been higher than the prescribed limits.

India has shown its strengths in agriculture with the green revolution and the white revolution. The success of Punjab and Haryana in wheat production and Gujarat in boosting milk production needs to be replicated with such success stories from other parts of the country. The new agricultural reforms promise to do this and usher in a new era for a farmer.

(Anshuman Rao is a political analyst and former Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation)

