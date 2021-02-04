While virtually inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, PM Modi said people across India will have to take a pledge that the "unity of the country is its priority and its respect is above everything".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid raging farmers' protest across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a veiled dig at the opposition for questioning the farm laws and said that steps brought by his government over the last six years will help in making the agriculture sector 'Atmanirbhar'.

While virtually inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, PM Modi said people across India will have to take a pledge that the "unity of the country is its priority and its respect is above everything". He further said farmers are the "backbone of India's democracy".

"Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played important role in Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, the agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic," PM Modi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make mandis profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM," he added.

PM Modi also hailed the Union Budget 2021 and said that it will give impetus to solve new challenges in the coronavirus pandemic and help the country grow. He also attacked the opposition, saying "Budgets in previous governments were medium of such announcements which could not be fulfilled".

Paying tributes to the victims of Chauri Chaura incident, the Prime Minister said that its "message was huge but it was treated as a minor incident due to various reasons". The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people, he said.

"It is unfortunate that the martyrs of the Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although, they have not been given significance in pages of history but their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us," he said.

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated via video conference the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence. He also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations.

