Agra Man Beats Wife Tied To Electric Pole, Video Goes Viral

A video of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra beating up a woman tied to an electric pole went viral on social media, days after the incident was reported by the police.

The man, identified as Shayambihari, the husband of Kusuma Devi, can be seen beating her up as she is tied to a pole. He then dragged her behind him after setting her loose.

As per the police, the incident happened on July 14 in Arsena village located within the Sikandra police station limits in Agra. A case for the same against the man and his mother was registered by the police on the same day and both the accused have been absconding since then.

"The incident is of July 14 of Arsena village under the Sikandra police station in Agra. A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday," Sikandra police station in-charge Anand Kumar Shahi told the news agency, PTI.

"The man in the video was identified as Shyambihari, the husband of the victim, Kusuma Devi," he added.

The police mentioned that Shyambihari and his mother, Barfa Devi, were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), 504 (insulting intentionally), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kusuma, in her complaint, claimed that she was beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law and was threatened not to complain about the incident to the police. "When they got to know that I had gone to the police, my husband tied me to an electric pole and thrashed me. The video of the incident was recorded by the neighbours," she said.