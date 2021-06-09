Dr Arinjay Jain, who is at the centre of a controversy, said that news reports of 22 deaths are baseless and he is ready to cooperate with any investigation. He said the period relates to the wave of COVID-19 at its peak.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Agra administration on Wednesday sealed the Shri Paras Hospital premises after a video of its owner went viral in which he is purportedly talking of mock drill and admitting that he had on April 26 got the oxygen supply of critical patients stopped for five minutes as an experiment to know who all are going to survive. The owner, Dr Arinjay Jain has also been booked by the Agra police.

Dr Arinjay Jain, who is at the centre of a controversy, said that news reports of 22 deaths are baseless and he is ready to cooperate with any investigation. He said the period relates to the wave of COVID-19 at its peak. Meanwhile, the Agra District Magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh said that the video was of April which went viral on June 7.

"As per the official records, the hospital had an adequate supply of oxygen. As of now, 55 COVID patients are admitted to the hospital who have been asked to shift to another hospital. The hospital has been sealed for further probe," he said, adding that "Agra is a small city. There would an outcry if 22 patients die at a hospital. No patients died due to oxygen shortage that day".

Agra: Paras Hospital closed yesterday after patients were shifted from here to other hospitals.



Its owner is in centre of a controversy over a purported viral clip where he talks about how hospital cut off oxygen supply to COVID patients for 5 minutes as part of mock drill. pic.twitter.com/xtA0SPGnyy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 9, 2021

Dr Jain said the subject mentioned in the video is of April when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak. "By mistake or innocence, I mentioned the word 'mock drill' in the video but there was no mock drill as such," he said.

"We conducted, call it clinical assessment or mock drill, to check how we can maintain a patient at a minimum level of oxygen in our effort to ensure its rationale use. During this exercise, bedside oxygen adjustment was made," he added.

Dr Jain said the oxygen supply was not snapped during this exercise. "It enabled us to identify patients who needed high-flow oxygen so that we can make optional arrangements for them in case of acute oxygen shortage," he said, adding, "I am ready to cooperate in any investigation. Officials of the health department today visited the hospital and I gave them all information they needed. But unfortunately, my hospital has been sealed".

In a viral video, the owner of Shri Paras Hospital in Agra can be heard talking about the mock drill. "During an acute shortage of oxygen... the hospital conducted a mock drill. We stopped the oxygen supply for five minutes around 7 am on April 26. Twenty-two patients started gasping for breath and their bodies began turning blue. Then there were remaining 74 patients and we asked their family members to bring their own oxygen cylinders," he said.

