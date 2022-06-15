New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that 'Agniveers' would be given priority in the recruitment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles once they complete their four years of service under the 'Agnipath' scheme.

"Agnipath scheme is a visionary and welcome decision by Prime Minister Modi ji for the bright future of youth. In this context, today the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles," Shah tweeted.

Talking about the 'Agnipath' scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the scheme is a transformative initiative and that it would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

"Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as Agniveer," he said.

The Agnipath scheme has been introduced in order to strenghthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be benifited with a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

'Agnipath is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for the enrollment of soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides the youth with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces and those recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' would be providing service for a tenure of four years including the training period after which only 25 per cent of them will be re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on their willingness, merit and medical fitness.

The re-enlisted candidates will further serve for a tenure of another 15 years.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Anushka Vats