New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing protests in India over the new Agnipath scheme, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced that agniveers will be given 10 per cent reservation in recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles once they complete four-year tenure.

The CAPFs include the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10 pc vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the Home Ministry tweeted. "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit."

The Centre's announcement comes amid the massive protests that have been triggered across the country against the Agnipath scheme. Although the Centre claims that the Agnipath scheme would be a game-changer, protestors want the government to withdraw the new model immediately.

They are worried about the future and ask what would happen to the agniveers once they complete their services. On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to the protestors and said that the process of recruitment under the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme will start in a "few days".

"Due to the lack of recruitment process in the army for the last two years, many youths could not get the opportunity to join the army. Therefore, keeping in mind the future of the youths, on the instructions of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the government has increased the age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years," Singh tweeted.

"I heartily thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for his concern and sensitivity towards the future of the youths. I appeal to the youth that the process of recruitment in the army is going to start in a few days. They start their preparation for it," Singh added.

