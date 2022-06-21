Aspirants who want to join the Indian Armed Forces would need to submit that they did not participate in arson or vandalism, said the Defence Ministry on Tuesday as protests against the Agnipath scheme continue across the country.

In a press conference by the tri-services, the ministry also clarified that there will be no change in the recruitment process of agniveers. Additionally, it also said that the regimental process of the Indian Army will remain the same.

Defending the new model, the ministry said the Agnipath scheme balances three things - the youthful profile of armed forces, technically savvy people joining forces, and making an individual future-ready.

"No other country in the world has the demographic dividend as that of India. 50 per cent of our youth is under the age group of 25 years. Army should make the most of it. We have to be reflective of this demographic dividend," Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary at Department of Military Affairs, said.

The ministry also said that Agniveers will be eligible for gallantry awards, adding that they are "being inducted gradually starting with 2 per cent in the first year".

"The numbers will go nearly 6,000 in the fifth year and will be around 9,000-10,000 in the 10th year... Every enrollment in Indian Air Force will now take place through 'Agniveer Vayu' only," Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel (AOP), said.

"The combat capabilities and readiness of the Indian Air Force are non-negotiable. The Indian Air Force and Government of India will do everything that is required to keep us combat-worthy and combat-ready," Air Marshal Jha added.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre earlier this month. Under this, Agniveers will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years, including the training period.

After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. These 25 per cent Agniveers will then serve for a full term of another 15 years.

The registration process for the first batch of Agniveers under the Centre's new Agnipath recruitment scheme will begin on June 24 and the online examination would be held on July 24.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma