agnipath-scheme-rules-tweaked-to-allow-recruitment-of-more-skilled-youths-for-technical-posts

INDIAN Army has changed the rules of recruitment under the Agnipath scheme with an aim to widen the eligibility criterion for the youth aspiring to be soldiers. Candidates having technical skills, like graduates from ITIs and Polytechnic institutes, will be able to apply for several positions, as the Army looks to recruit skilled soldiers for technical branches.

Applicants having prior vocational training will have an edge over those without it as the Army aims to reduce the time spent on training. To apply for the technical positions applicants need to have passed at least class 12, while those who have cleared class 10 board exams will be able to apply to be an ‘Agniveer’ for general duty in all arms, according to a notification released on February 16.

Moreover, those who have secured at least 60 per cent in class 12 exams may apply for the position of an Agniveer clerk. Aspirants who have only studied till class 8 may apply for the post of an Agniveer Tradesman.

The new rules allow applicants having degrees from Industrial Training Institutes and Polytechnic institutes to apply for skilled technical posts in the Army. The Army is expecting that all these changes will provide a chance for more young people who are hoping to be soldiers in the Indian Army.

The Centre launched the Agniveer scheme of recruiting soldiers to the Indian Army in 2022. Under the scheme, all three services of the defence force recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers for a period of four years. Earlier soldiers were recruited for life. The Army had informed that 25 per cent of the soldiers recruited under this programme would be retained permanently after the completion of the four years.

Soon after the scheme passed, widespread demonstrations and even vandalism spilt on the streets across states in India. The agitated youth had burned trains and blocked roads across cities. Many had alleged that it would jeopardise the strength of Indian armed forces.