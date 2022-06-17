New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces continued to escalate across India, especially in Bihar where agitators allegedly set two coaches of a train on fire on early Friday morning.

The protestors, despite the Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment, want the government to withdraw the scheme. However, the government has asserted that the new model will not change the composition of regiments of the Indian Army during the recruitment process.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma