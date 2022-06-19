New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue in several parts of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held another meeting with the three Service Chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy and discussed the rollout of the scheme and ways to pacify the agitators, protesting against the new recruitment model for the past four days. This is the second such meeting called by Rajnath Singh in two days. Singh on Saturday had said that the Agnipath scheme was brought after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a "misunderstanding" was being spread for political reasons

Mobs set ablaze Taregana railway station in Bihar during a bandh on Saturday and vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab, as protesters continued to target railway properties on the fourth day of the stir and blocked roads and rail tracks in several states including West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday and passengers faced a harrowing time. Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the railways faced the brunt of the protests. The agitation also spread to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, with aspirants doing push-ups on roads at some places to register their protest.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Agnipath Scheme Protests:

- Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others protest against the Agnipath scheme at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

- Congress will today stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Agnipath scheme. The Delhi Police has deployed additional forces at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Congress' Satyagrah protest against Agnipath. Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday asked the party workers not to celebrate his birthday in wake of the ongoing protests across the country.

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held another meeting with the three service chiefs and discussed the quick roll-out of the scheme. The defence minister also discussed ways to pacify the agitators, protesting against the new recruitment scheme.

Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the three Services chiefs today amid 'Agnipath' protests

- The Indian Air Force on Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme amid the ongoing agitation and widespread protests against the scheme across several states. The process for recruitment will begin on June 24. The IAF document lists the eligibility, educational qualification, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, and life insurance cover among many other factors.

- Amid the massive protest, the Centre also announced several supporting measures to pacify the agitators. The Defence Ministry approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies or Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. A similar decision was announced by the Home Ministry also. Several state governments have also announced that Agniveers, after serving the armed forces for 4 years, will be given preference in filling vacancies in state police forces.

- The Rajasthan council of ministers on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The resolution was passed unanimously during a meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. The ministers expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme.

- Police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has so far taken around 80 people in custody in connection with the violent protests in the district against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Of those held since the protests on Friday, 35 people, including nine operators of coaching institutes, were arrested for their role in the violence.

- The vandalism incidents during the protests have led to the destruction of property worth Rs 200 crore, damage to around 50 train coaches and five engines that were completely burnt and are out of service, a railway official said. He further informed that Platforms, computers and various technical parts were damaged while some trains were also cancelled.

- Protesters, earlier, allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Apart from Bihar, railway traffic was also blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. Train services were affected with the Railways cancelling over 200 trains so far.

- Violence and arson marked the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath on Saturday when a state-wide bandh was also called by Army aspirants to press the demand for the rollback of the new system of recruitment in the armed forces. Police acted tough, arresting altogether 250 people across the state during the day and lodging 25 FIRs.

- The Bihar police also said that a total of 718 arrests have been made since Thursday, adding that more people would be rounded up after they are identified in a thorough examination of CCTV footage and videography done at various places. The Bihar police, meanwhile, have lodged 138 FIRs so far in connection with violent protests.

