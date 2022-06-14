New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The scheme is called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. About 46,000 of them will be recruited this year. Singh said that the scheme is a transformative initiative and under it, Indian youngsters will get an opportunity to serve in the armed forces.

The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after four years of service," Singh said, adding that the scheme will lead to a much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel in the Armed Forces.

During this four years period of service to the nation, the 'Agniveers' will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism. Post this stint of four years, they will be infused into the civil society where they can contribute immensely to the nation-building process.

Here are the key takeaways from the Agnipath Scheme:

- Enrolment will be based on an 'All India All Class' basis and the eligible age will be in the range of 17.5 to 21 years.

- The recruitment for the Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme will begin in 90 days.

- The average age profile of the Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years.

- Agniveers will be paid a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of approximately Rs 11.71 lakh. Seva Nidhi will help Agniveer to pursue his/her future dreams without financial pressure. The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will also be exempted from the Income Tax purview.

- Almost 46,000 people will be recruited under the scheme. They will also be entitled to awards, medals and insurance.

- 'Agniveers' will be provided a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

- The Agniveers will be imparted with various military skills and experience, discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism.

- The first four years will not be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

- After 4 years only 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit willingness and medical fitness. They can then serve a full term of 15 years.

- Enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan