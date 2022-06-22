The Indian Navy has preponed the date for the Agniveer recruitment calendar to June 22 from the earlier proposed date of June 25. The announcement was made by Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel (COP), Indian Navy. While making the announcement, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said that online registrations for the recruitments under the Agnipath scheme will start from July 1.

"Our recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will start tomorrow, June 22. Online registration will start from July 1 onwards," Vice Admiral Tripathi said. He also stated that the Agniveers, after completing their 4 years of training under the scheme, can directly get into Merchant Navy. "As per the Director-General of Shipping Ministry order for Agniveers, after 4 years of training, they can directly get into Merchant Navy", he added.

Important dates for Agnipath recruitment process:

July 1 - The online registration will start for all the candidates.

July 9 - Detailed notification will be made available.

July 15-July 30 - The application window will open for Agniveer 2022 batch

Mid-October - Examination and physical tests of the candidates will be conducted.

November 21 - Medical and joining at INS (Indian Navy Ship), Chilka

Haryana offers guaranteed government jobs to Agniveers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced guaranteed jobs to the Agniveers after they complete 4 years of their service. The Chief Minister said Haryana is the first state to ensure such jobs for the youth. He said the youth who would come out after joining the army under the Agnipath scheme would be given Group C or Haryana Police jobs

"Those (75 per cent of Agniveers who would return after four years of service) who want to get Haryana government jobs will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them", Khattar said.

The new Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre on June 14 resulted in violent protests across the nation. As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties.

Protests had disrupted rail services in several parts of the country. Around 500 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials.

Posted By: Anushka Vats