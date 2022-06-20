New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's new Agnipath Scheme, industrialist Anand Mahindra made an offer to the Agniveers. Taking to Twitter, he announced that Mahindra Group will provide the opportunity to the Agniveers and recruit the individuals trained under the scheme.

"Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," he wrote.

An user, replying to the post, asked about the positions for which the company will hire the individuals. "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management," Mahindra responded.

This is the first time that a corporate house has made any announcement related to the scheme amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the scheme.

Earlier, the centre and a few BJP-led states have also made announcements on giving priority to Agniveers in police and related services. The Centre also announced several concessions and relaxations for the Agniveers. A 10 per cent of reservations for the Agniveers in various Central government jobs after completion of the four-year service tenure as per the Agneepath scheme was also announced by the government.

However, massive protests have erupted in many states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh against the scheme announced by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) on June 14, 2022 under which individuals in 17-21 age group will be recruited for four years.

A nation wide call for Bharat Bandh on Monday (June 20) has also been announced by the All India Students Association against the scheme. Many states including West Bengal, Kerala, Andra Pradesh have tightened the security regarding the same.

Despite all the protests, the centre has ruled out any plan to roll back the scheme.

