'Agnipath Row': CM Mann Directs Officials For Full Support After Army Claims Lack Of Support

PUNJAB Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that all deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure complete support to the Indian Army for the recruitment of Agniveers in the state.

"All Deputy commissioners were directed to provide complete support to Army Authorities for recruitment of Agniveers in Punjab. Any laxity shall be viewed seriously. Every effort will be made to recruit a maximum number of candidates into the army from the state," CM Mann said.

This comes after the zonal recruitment office of the Army wrote to the Punjab government stating that the recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme may either be held in abeyance or shifted to neighbouring states due to "vacillating" support from the local administration.

“We are constrained to bring to your kind attention that support from local civil administration is vacillating with no clear cut commitments. They are usually citing their inadequacies due to lack of directions from the state government at Chandigarh or lack of funds,” major general Sharad Bikram Singh, zonal recruitment officer, Jalandhar, said in his letter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday also said that the AAP government in Punjab will "fully support" the Agnipath Scheme during the recruitment drives of Agniveers.

Earlier, on June 14, 2022, the Union Cabinet approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

The scheme allows youth aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The motive of the scheme was to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

All those recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security, the government has said. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second career.

(With ANI inputs)