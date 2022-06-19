New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Defence On Sunday clarified the concerns regarding the new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, over which violent protests were witnessed throughout the country. The MoD officials said that the aspirants of the Agnipath scheme will have to provide a certificate that they were not a part of the protest and vandalism, only then they will be recruited to the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary with the Department of Military Affairs, noted that there is no space for indiscipline in the Army and asserted all Agniveers will have to give a pledge that he/she never took part in any arson and protest to begin with the enrollment process.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to give a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence", Lt General Anil Puri, as quoted by ANI, said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan