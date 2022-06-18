New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Students associations in Bihar, led by Leftwing All India Students' Association (AISA), have called for a 24-hour bandh in Bihar on Saturday to protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The organisations have sought an immediate withdrawal of the short-term recruitment scheme, calling the new model suicidal for students who want to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Here are 10 points you need to know about the story:

1. The bandh in Bihar has found support from many political parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has said the new scheme is detrimental to the interests of the nation's youth.

2. "We support those who are agitating on the streets in protest against 'Agnipath' recruitment. The new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces is not in the interest of the country's youth," RJD Bihar president Jagadanand Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

3. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also decided to support the bandh in the "interest of the nation and the youth".

4. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also expressed concerns over the new scheme, saying he would meet Governor Phagu Chouhan on Saturday and seek the withdrawal of the new model. Earlier, the junior Paswan had also written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising similar concerns.

5. Bihar has become the center point of the protests against the Agnipath scheme in India with protestors vandalising public properties and burnt train coaches. Due to the protests, the Indian Railways has cancelled over 200 trains till now.

6. With the situation worsening continuously, the Bihar government has suspended the internet services in 12 districts including Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Saran till June 19.

7. Internet services and SMS services were also suspended in some parts of Haryana, including Faridabad's Ballabhgarh, as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in Hisar, Fatehabad, and Jhajjar.

8. Even the national capital Delhi witnessed protests after AISA members staged demonstrations, forcing Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close entry and exit gates of several of its metro stations.

9. Similar protests were also reported from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. In Telangana' Secunderabad, a 24-year-old Army aspirant - Rakesh from Dabeerpet village - also lost his life after the protests turned violent.

10. Amid this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and three service chiefs appealed to youths to calm down and end their agitation, saying the Agnipath scheme would be "transformational".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma