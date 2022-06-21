Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath Scheme in the entire nation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state government would provide “guaranteed employment” to Agniveers once they complete their four-year tenure under the new model.

“I make this announcement that under the Agnipath scheme, those Agniveers who shall come back after serving the nation for four years, those people shall be given employment in Haryana government,” he tweeted.

मैं घोषणा करता हूँ कि 'अग्निपथ योजना' के तहत 4 वर्ष देश की सेवा करने के बाद वापिस आने वाले अग्निवीरों को गारंटी के साथ हरियाणा सरकार में नौकरी दी जाएगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 21, 2022

The announcement about the Agnipath scheme on June 14 by the Centre led to a massive protest across the country. The protest had been intensifying over the past one week in the country, including Haryana's Palwal, Mahendragarh, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak.

Over 1,000 FIRs have been booked by the Haryana Police against the youths who are accused of allegedly involved in arson and stone-pelting, blockades of national and state highways, and vandalising police and other government vehicles.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari had warned that the defence job aspirants who are involved in the violence would not get a clearance from the police as the last step of the recruitment process is police verification.

The Centre on June 14 launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. Youths between the age group of 17 years and 21 years will be inducted into the three services for a four-year tenure under the scheme.

The government later relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year as protests against the scheme intensified.

Khattar's announcement comes as a reply to the opposition that has been supporting the protestors.

Earlier, opposition Congress leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Udai Bhan and others slammed Khattar asking if he would ensure that those relieved of their services after four years would be ensured employment in the Haryana government.

Posted By: Anushka Vats