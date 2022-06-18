New Delhi | Agencies: The centre on Friday decided to give Y-category security by CRPF to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar amid the Agnipath recruitment scheme protest. A massive outrage has been witnessed over days in different states of the country due to the scheme. Protestors have vandalised public transport, and burnt trains and are now demanding a rollback of the scheme.

People who have been granted Y-category security include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president, Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi, and some others.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. MHA took the decision based on a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced the threat of physical harm, the officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators whom officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces of the country.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, they said.

Large-scale incidents of violence and arson were reported in Bihar and some other states on Friday, and BJP offices and houses of its leaders were also targeted during the protests against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen