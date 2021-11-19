New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to roll back the three contentious agricultural acts, but said that the farmers won't end their protests till the laws are repealed in the Parliament.

"The agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Government should talk on other issues of farmers too, besides MSP," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

BKU Ugrahan faction, on the other hand, said that the farmers' unions "will sit together and decide the future course of action". "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, also welcomed PM Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws. It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures," it said in a statement. "The agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending".

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma