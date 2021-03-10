The agitating farmers on Wednesday called for a complete “Bharat Bandh” on March 26 when their protest against the farm laws brought by the Centre complete four months.

The agitating farmers on Wednesday called for a pan-India strike on March 26 when their protest against the farm laws brought by the Centre complete four months. Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will also protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

"We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," he told reporters at the Singhu border.

Announcing the future programmes of the protesting farmers, Singh said the farmers will observe "Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao" day on March 19.

The farmer unions have also decided to celebrate ‘Shaheedi divas' of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Burjgill added. Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan' on March 28.

On February 26, the Confederation of All India Traders called a nationwide strike demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Recently, the protesting farmers observed the 100th day of their agitation while saying that the protests will continue until the government repeals the three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture. The Centre has also indicated that it is no mood to repeal the farm laws and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

