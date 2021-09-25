New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, from Goa after recovering charas in his possession.

Confirming the news, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, said that Agisilaos was arrested by the central agency in an operation "that was meant to target and nab drug peddlers."

"There are now three NCB cases against Agisilaos Demetriades. He was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case in October 2020. There was a second, Nigerian cocaine case and now this is the third one against him," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Sameer Wankhede also confirmed that Agisilaos was produced in court and has been sent to two weeks of judicial custody.

For unversed, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB last year after they found he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Not just this, the investigating agency had also summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella after conducting a search operation at the actor’s residence last year.

Last month, the anti-drugs law enforcement agency had arrested former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli after conducting a raid at his house in Mumbai.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv