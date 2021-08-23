As things began to open up, it appeared as if a new world emerged altogether. However, our frontline workers stood by throughout and helped bring everything back to normal.

New Delhi | Agastyaa Gupta: The outburst of the covid-19 pandemic witnessed mayhem in the entire world. The news of lockdown was overwhelming and caused disillusionment. Everyone was trying to gather essentials for themselves and their family’s sustenance. All shops and restaurants were closed. Moving out of the house seemed like a luxury and the lockdown felt endless. This was the first time people were in house arrest for an indefinite period of time and unsurprisingly the pandemic fatigue set in.

As things began to open up, it appeared as if a new world emerged altogether. However, our frontline workers stood by throughout and helped bring everything back to normal. During a conversation with my family about our frontline workers, something resonated with her. Her uncle said, “our delivery personnel have been working tirelessly trying to deliver food, essentials, medicines and much more. However, the manner in which they are dealt with is horrifying.” This is when she realised how people ill-treat these unrecognised frontline workers. Keeping this in mind, she thought of starting a project to empower these delivery riders who work day in and day out to help us.

Once Lakshya started looking into this more and studied about these boys and their hardships every day by talking to as many delivery boys as she could. They would earn a meagre income, get rebuked by their boss and on top of it all, face mistreatment while doing their work. Their stories gave her the impetus to get them the respect and appreciation that they deserved.

Who are the people who may benefit from it?

Through Project HERO Lakshya aimed to create awareness about the vulnerability of this profession. Delivery boys have never got the recognition and appreciation that they deserve, especially during the lockdown. With the help of her project, she wanted to make everyone feel their hardships and do their bit to help these riders.

Details about the work being done

Lakshya created care packages for delivery boys with basic essentials- sanitiser, mask, keychain, electrolyte (energy giving) powder and a water bottle. She chose these items carefully keeping the needs of the delivery boys in mind. A mask has become an essential in these times and a delivery boy needs one for his safety as well as for the customer. Delivery boys are in the scorching heat the whole day. In order to keep them hydrated, a water bottle is a necessity. The electrolyte powder provides energy and helps in case of dehydration (which is very common for them). A sanitiser is a must for them as they come in contact with so many products every day. Lastly, the purpose of the keychain with a positive quote was to bring a smile to their faces, as a reminder that there is hope at the end of this dark tunnel, we were all living in.

Since not much in-person interaction was possible, she created videos for both the consumers and the delivery boys. Through the videos, the consumers were reminded to be grateful for the service of these boys in these ongoing tough times. Delivery boys were suggested to follow some meditation practices and yoga to help calm themselves down.

Goals and targets set by you regarding it

Lakshya’s aim through this project was to create awareness about this topic. With the help of Instagram page, she was able to do so. The care packages were a great way to help these delivery boys feel more appreciated. There were a few delivery boys that even called her after receiving the package to express their gratitude. Their few words of encouragement made her extremely happy.

How it would benefit from media coverage

She has been using Instagram as a means to make people aware of this project and the challenges faced by the delivery boys. Media coverage would help create a bigger impact as people who use Instagram would also become aware of this underlying issue in our society.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma